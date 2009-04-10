Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 10, 2009
1. Alexis BledelBledel mastered the menswear trend in Zadig & Voltaire at an event celebrating her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar, America Ferrera. The Brooklynite actress added feminine Christian Louboutin heels and a box clutch to her slim cigarette pants, tailored blazer and t-shirt from the French brand.
2. Miley CyrusCyrus added lurex red leather peep-toes from Moschino Cheap and Chic to her bow-print dress.
3. Carla GuginoGugino added matching Jimmy Choo heels to her tangerine sheath.
4. Lake BellLake Bell
5. Maria SharapovaThe tennis player complemented her Thakoon dress with patent accessories from her Cole Haan collection and a chunky Dries Van Noten necklace.
