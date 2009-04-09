Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 9, 2009
1. Audrey TautouTautou wore an origami-inspired couture design from Chanel at the Paris premiere of Coco avant Chanel. Her tousled pixie cut and sleek Sergio Rossi sandals gave the elaborate floral dress a gamine charm.
April 9, 2009
2. Miley CyrusCyrus wore Sergio Rossi sandals and an Eva Culture necklace with her one-piece.
April 9, 2009
3. Sienna MillerMiller accessorized with satin Roger Vivier peep-toes.
April 9, 2009
4. Emma RobertsThe young actress added Stuart Weitzman heels to her casual look.
April 9, 2009
5. Taylor SwiftSwift accented her curly locks with a bejeweled Ban.do headband.
