Look of the Day
April 8, 2009
Carrie Underwood: After making a major statement onstage in a merlot Rafael Cennamo gown, Underwood relaxed behind the scenes at the ACM Awards in a black Milly minidress. The "Entertainer of the Year" winner added patent accessories to the bow-accented design.
April 8, 2009
Lake Bell: Bell cinched a colorblock dress from Lyn Devon's Spring 2008 collection with her own vintage belt.
April 8, 2009
Ginnifer Goodwin: Goodwin accessorized her not-yet-released dress with a patent H&M clutch, Stella McCartney pumps, Ippolita earrings and a ring from Tito Pedrini.
April 8, 2009
4. America FerreraAmerica Ferrera
April 8, 2009
5. Thandie NewtonThandie Newton
Carrie Underwood
