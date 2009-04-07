Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 7, 2009
1. Taylor SwiftSwift chose a breathtaking ruby gown from Angel Sanchez for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. She accented the design's dramatic diagonal seams with Neil Lane diamonds and a VBH clutch.
-
April 7, 2009
2. Julianne HoughJulianne Hough
-
April 7, 2009
3. LeAnn RimesRimes accessorized a little black dress with her Neil Lane engagement ring and Jimmy Choo gladiators.
-
April 7, 2009
4. Carrie UnderwoodUnderwood added a Mary Norton clutch and Johnathon Arndt gems to her draped goddess dress.
-
April 7, 2009
5. Miley CyrusCyrus played up her bejeweled single-shoulder gown with Cole Haan sandals and H. Stern jewelry.
April 7, 20091 of 5
Taylor Swift
Swift chose a breathtaking ruby gown from Angel Sanchez for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. She accented the design's dramatic diagonal seams with Neil Lane diamonds and a VBH clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM