Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 6, 2009
1. Sienna MillerMiller looked flawlessly fashion forward at the ShoWest awards in a bold print dress from British talent Jonathan Saunders. The actress played up the sheen of the sculptural design with pewter heels from Sergio Rossi.
April 6, 2009
2. Rachel McAdamsMcAdams added jewelry from House of Lavande to her ethereal minidress.
April 6, 2009
3. Taylor SwiftThe young songbird accessorized with a Mary Norton clutch and a bracelet and earrings from Swarovski.
April 6, 2009
4. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester
April 6, 2009
5. Miley CyrusCyrus wore a BCBG leather jacket over a fringed Alberta Ferretti dress and added Borgioni bracelets.
April 6, 20091 of 5
Sienna Miller
