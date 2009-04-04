Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 4, 2009
1. Kate MossThe model mogul brought her signature style to Manhattan's Soho neighborhood for a dinner celebrating the first American Topshop store. Moss, whose latest collection just hit stores, gave her chiffon zebra-stripe Topshop dress a cold-weather spin with tights, a tuxedo jacket from her own line and YSL platforms.
April 4, 2009
2. Cameron DiazDiaz accessorized her casual outfit with a Burberry wrap, a Chanel bag and Lanvin flats.
April 4, 2009
3. Victoria BeckhamBeckham added a Jimmy Choo clutch to her skinny jeans and leather Balmain blazer.
April 4, 2009
4. Emma RobertsRoberts paired a sequined Monique Lhuillier tank with bellbottoms from Current/Elliot and finished the look with a Chanel necklace and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
April 4, 2009
5. Michelle MonaghanMichelle Monaghan
Kate Moss
