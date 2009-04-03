Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 3, 2009
1. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow rocked the bold-shoulder trend at the Los Angeles premiere of Valentino: The Last Emperor in a puff-sleeve minidress by the master designer. The actress accented the sexy look with lace-up sandals from Christian Louboutin.
April 3, 2009
2. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson
April 3, 2009
3. Anne HathawayHathaway added diamonds from Neil Lane to her Valentino dress.
April 3, 2009
4. Carla GuginoGugino wore Jimmy Choo shoes with her vibrant violet dress.
April 3, 2009
5. Jennifer LopezLopez accessorized her simple strapless dress with Christian Louboutin gladiators and over 70 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
