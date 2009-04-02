Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 2, 2009
1. Michelle ObamaMrs. Obama wowed the world at the G-20 spouses' dinner in an elegant two-tone silk dress from Isabel Toledo. Earlier in the day, the First Lady wore the ivory and black design with an Azzedine Alaia cardigan for an informal meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.
April 2, 2009
2. Vanessa HudgensVanessa Hudgens
April 2, 2009
3. Taylor MomsenTaylor Momsen
April 2, 2009
4. Eva Longoria ParkerParker added YSL platforms to her perfect black sheath dress.
April 2, 2009
5. Amanda SeyfriedAmanda Seyfried
