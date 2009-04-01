Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 1, 2009
1. Ginnifer GoodwinGoodwin looked soft and pretty at the Genesis Awards in a sequined dress from French line April, May. The Big Love star added bold accessories, including shoulder-dusting Daniel Swarovski earrings, two-tone Stella McCartney pumps and a metallic Kotur clutch.
April 1, 2009
2. Teri HatcherHatcher accessorized with David Yurman jewelry, a Cecilia clutch and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
April 1, 2009
3. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster
April 1, 2009
4. Stella McCartneyStella McCartney
April 1, 2009
5. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez
