Look of the Day
1. Cameron DiazAt the Kids Choice Awards, Diaz dressed up her 7 for All Mankind distressed denim with a cheerful polka-dot top from Michael Kors. The stylish presenter accessorized with Dsquared2 platform heels, a patent LAI clutch and a bracelet from Gemma Redux.
2. Emmy RossumRossum wore House of Lavande earrings with her brocade minidress.
3. America FerreraAmerica Ferrera
4. Jennifer LopezLopez added Ferragamo heels and a Samantha Thavasa bag to her striped top and leggings.
5. Emma RobertsThe young star finished her look with Jimmy Choo booties and a cuff and ring from CC Skye.
