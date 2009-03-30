Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 30, 2009
1. Kate MaraMara looked lovely in a pink Christian Dior dress at the opening of the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles. The actress accessorized the spring look with an Oscar de la Renta belt, black Christian Dior pumps and a matching clutch.
March 30, 2009
2. Jessica AlbaAlba finished her look with House of Lavande earrings and a Roger Vivier clutch and sandals.
March 30, 2009
3. Milla JovovichJovovich accessorized her Prada gown with a clutch from the designer and Cartier jewels.
March 30, 2009
4. Marisa TomeiMarisa Tomei
March 30, 2009
5. Nicole RichieRichie paired a Katy Rodriguez skirt with an oversized tee and accessorized with platforms and a Pucci scarf.
Kate Mara
