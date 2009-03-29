Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 29, 2009
1. Debra MessingMessing channeled the '70s in a midnight-hued Alice + Olivia jumpsuit at the Latisse launch party in Los Angeles. She finished the retro look with a bold belt, platform sandals, a Jimmy Choo clutch and Emily and Ashley jewels.
-
March 29, 2009
2. Jessica BielBiel wore a William Rast blouse and jacket with MIH jeans. She accessorized her look with Modern Amusement sunglasses, Roger Vivier flats, a Jimmy Choo bag and a printed scarf.
-
March 29, 2009
3. Eva Longoria ParkerLongoria Parker paired her flirty Gerard Darel jumpsuit with a textured bag from the designer.
-
March 29, 2009
4. Jessica AlbaAlba accessorized her sleek look with oversized Jimmy Choo sunglasses, a slouchy Prada satchel and vintage earrings from the House of Lavande.
-
March 29, 2009
5. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes
