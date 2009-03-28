Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 28, 2009
1. Blake LivelyLively layered a classic Burberry Prorsum trench coat over a cozy flannel dress for an outing in New York City. The actress-who appeared on David Letterman later that day-accessorized her Quicksilver dress with black Wolford tights, a quilted Chanel bag, a Jeri Cohen ring and Christian Louboutin ankle boots.
-
March 28, 2009
2. Rachelle LefevreLefevre wore an Elizabeth and James jacket over a Wilfred tank top and Current/Elliot jeans. She finished her look with vintage jewelry and vintage Charles Jourdan shoes.
-
March 28, 2009
3. Jessica BielJessica Biel
-
March 28, 2009
4. Vanessa HudgensVanessa Hudgens
-
March 28, 2009
5. Hayden PanettiereHayden Panettiere
March 28, 20091 of 5
Blake Lively
Lively layered a classic Burberry Prorsum trench coat over a cozy flannel dress for an outing in New York City. The actress-who appeared on David Letterman later that day-accessorized her Quicksilver dress with black Wolford tights, a quilted Chanel bag, a Jeri Cohen ring and Christian Louboutin ankle boots.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM