Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 27, 2009
1. Kelly RipaThe Live! With Regis and Kelly co-host looked chic and sophisticated in a vibrant blue dress from Victoria Beckham Collection on the set of her latest commercial in New York City. Ripa kept the look clean with simple accessories, including chic black pumps and dainty gold jewelry.
-
March 27, 2009
2. Maria SharapovaSharapova finished her look with Yvel jewelry, a Cole Haan Phoebe triple zip satchel and London T-strap sandals.
-
March 27, 2009
3. Renee ZellwegerRenee Zellweger
-
March 27, 2009
4. FergieThe songstress kept it casual in a Juicy Couture blazer, Dolce and Gabbana jeans and gladiators from her line.
-
March 27, 2009
5. Lauren BosworthBosworth accessorized her ensemble with a vintage belt and Miu Miu sandals.
March 27, 20091 of 5
Kelly Ripa
The Live! With Regis and Kelly co-host looked chic and sophisticated in a vibrant blue dress from Victoria Beckham Collection on the set of her latest commercial in New York City. Ripa kept the look clean with simple accessories, including chic black pumps and dainty gold jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM