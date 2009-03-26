Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 26, 2009
Thandie Newton wore a sexy Preen dress with lace cutouts at the Moet et Chandon Tribute to Cinema party in London. The actress finished the edgy ensemble with sleek black heels and a clutch.
-
March 26, 2009
Blake Lively added Jimmy Choo pumps and Jeri Cohen ring and earrings.
-
March 26, 2009
Eva Longoria Parker accessorized her Gucci dress with a Prada bag and Rene Caovilla heels.
-
March 26, 2009
Jordana Brewster
-
March 26, 2009
Scarlett Johansson
March 26, 20091 of 5
Thandie Newton
Newton wore a sexy Preen dress with lace cutouts at the Moet et Chandon Tribute to Cinema party in London. The actress finished the edgy ensemble with sleek black heels and a clutch.
