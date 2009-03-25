Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 25, 2009
1. Kerry WashingtonWashington showed a love for ladylike details in a silk Celine blouse with an attached necklace and a tiered Sariah skirt at the New York Times TimesTalk event event held in New York City. The actress finished the look with bold earrings by Amrapali, a black diamond and gold cuff by Bochic and Christian Louboutin heels.
-
March 25, 2009
2. Nicole RichieNicole Richie
-
March 25, 2009
3. Gemma ArtertonGemma Arterton
-
March 25, 2009
4. Lauren ConradConrad paired her voluminous Chelsea Flower blouse with soft shorts from Loeffler Randall.
-
March 25, 2009
5. Whitney PortPort paired her Diane von Furstenberg jacket with Charley 5.0 denim leggings and a Gucci bag.
March 25, 20091 of 5
Kerry Washington
Washington showed a love for ladylike details in a silk Celine blouse with an attached necklace and a tiered Sariah skirt at the New York Times TimesTalk event event held in New York City. The actress finished the look with bold earrings by Amrapali, a black diamond and gold cuff by Bochic and Christian Louboutin heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM