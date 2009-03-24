Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 24, 2009
1. Eva MendesMendes looked gorgeous in a crisp white Calvin Klein dress at a photography exhibit during Los Angeles Fashion Week. She accessorized the architectural design with a Made Her Think clutch and red round-toe pumps.
March 24, 2009
2. FergieThe songstress wore a Gucci dress and gladiator sandals from her shoe collection while promoting her line at Nordstrom.
March 24, 2009
3. Eva Longoria ParkerEva Longoria Parker
March 24, 2009
4. AnnaLynne McCordAnnaLynne McCord
March 24, 2009
5. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon channeled her Monsters vs. Aliens character at the film’s L.A. premiere, wearing a futuristic look from Rodarte’s Spring 2009 collection. The birthday girl paired sky-high Balenciaga pumps with the metallic minidress.
