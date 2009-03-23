Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 23, 2009
1. Molly SimsSims wore a custom Kevan Hall creation decorated with over 2000 dried cranberries to a spring luncheon thrown by the Colleagues charitable organization. The single-shoulder design, which was sponsored in honor of Dial's new Cranberry amp AntiOxidant Pearls body wash, will be auctioned off by Clothes Off Our Back.
March 23, 2009
2. Jordana BrewsterBrewster accessorized her Monique Lhuillier dress with Sergio Rossi pumps.
March 23, 2009
3. Nicky HiltonHilton wore Jimmy Choo gladiator sandals with her zipper-bedecked minidress.
March 23, 2009
4. Nicole RichieRichie accessorized her chiffon dress with her own House of Harlow jewelry, a vintage snakeskin clutch and peep-toe Louboutins.
March 23, 2009
5. Zoe SaldanaSaldana layered a tuxedo jacket over a vintage Galanos dress and added Brian Atwood sandals and H. Stern jewelry.
