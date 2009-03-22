Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 22, 2009
1. Whitney PortThe City star hosted her sister's bachelorette party at Tao Las Vegas wearing a little leather mini. Port kept the look clean by adding a lightweight white tee and stripped-down Manolo Blahnik sandals.
March 22, 2009
2. Diane KrugerKruger shopped at A.P.C. carrying a personalized Goyard bag.
March 22, 2009
3. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes
March 22, 2009
4. Katherine HeiglKatherine Heigl
March 22, 2009
5. Kate BosworthBosworth added a David Yurman necklace, worn as a bracelet, to her casual look.
