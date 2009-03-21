Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 21, 2009
1. BeyonceBeyonce went shopping in N.Y.C. wearing a cutaway jacket over skinny jeans and platform pumps. The songbird, who hit stylist Patricia Field's boutique, finished the look with a chain belt and a slouchy woven Diane von Furstenberg bag.
March 21, 2009
2. Whitney PortWhitney Port
March 21, 2009
3. Sienna MillerMiller layered a Twenty8Twelve jacket over her All Saints floral dress; she accessorized with a Chanel cuff and Russell & Bromley boots.
March 21, 2009
4. Kate MossKate Moss
March 21, 2009
5. Julia RobertsRoberts added a Tod's bag to her jeans and Dries Van Noten coat.
Beyonce
