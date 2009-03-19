Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 19, 2009
1. Anne HathawayAt the N.Y.C. premiere of Valentino: The Last Emperor, a radiant Hathaway wore a one-shoulder cocktail dress from the legendary couturier. The actress, who appears in the documentary, accented the draped design with a clutch and sandals in embellished satin and diamonds from Cartier.
-
March 19, 2009
2. Jaime PresslyPressly added Jimmy Choo shoes to her beaded minidress.
-
March 19, 2009
3. Coco RochaThe model completed her look with Rachel Roy for Manolo Blahnik shoes.
-
March 19, 2009
4. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow finished her all-black ensemble with satin sandals from Roger Vivier and an alligator clutch from VBH.
-
March 19, 2009
5. Claire DanesClaire Danes
March 19, 20091 of 5
