Look of the Day
March 18, 2009
1. Kristen StewartStewart wore a sexy, graphic-print dress from Herve Leger by Max Azria to the L.A. premiere of her latest flick, Adventureland. The coral dress featured variegated stripes that gave the willowy Twilight star major curves.
March 18, 2009
2. Julia RobertsRoberts layered a black satin Akris coat over her Dior floral dress and added satin pumps and Cartier jewelry.
March 18, 2009
3. Becki NewtonNewton wore a sequined jumpsuit and caged heels from YSL, both of which will be available in exclusive hues on net-a-porter.com.
March 18, 2009
4. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon
March 18, 2009
5. Victoria BeckhamBeckham carried a Chanel clutch.
