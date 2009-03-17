Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 17, 2009
1. Diane KrugerKruger paired a bow-encrusted bustier with a sweeping blue silk skirt from Yves Saint Laurent for an N.Y.C. performance honoring the Metropolitan Opera's 125th Anniversary. The German beauty finished the striking ensemble with a wrist-wrap watch and a simple box clutch.
-
March 17, 2009
2. Rachel BilsonBilson wore metallic pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti with her embellished minidress.
-
March 17, 2009
3. Demi MooreMoore added Cartier gems and a Kara Ross clutch to her yellow sheath.
-
March 17, 2009
4. Ginnifer GoodwinGinnifer Goodwin
-
March 17, 2009
5. Claire DanesClaire Danes
March 17, 20091 of 5
Diane Kruger
Kruger paired a bow-encrusted bustier with a sweeping blue silk skirt from Yves Saint Laurent for an N.Y.C. performance honoring the Metropolitan Opera's 125th Anniversary. The German beauty finished the striking ensemble with a wrist-wrap watch and a simple box clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM