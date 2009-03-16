Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 16, 2009
1. Eva MendesMendes played with texture at the latest Miu Miu fashion show, wearing an elegant, bronze-toned velvet and wool sheath from Prada. The ever-impeccable star finished her look with towering platforms, a metallic bag and gold Cartier cocktail rings.
-
March 16, 2009
2. Jordana BrewsterBrewster added to the goddess effect of her chiffon gown with Jimmy Choo gladiator sandals.
-
March 16, 2009
3. FergieFergie accented her little white jersey dress with eye-popping neon Jimmy Choos.
-
March 16, 2009
4. Nicole RichieNicole Richie
-
March 16, 2009
5. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
March 16, 20091 of 5
Eva Mendes
Mendes played with texture at the latest Miu Miu fashion show, wearing an elegant, bronze-toned velvet and wool sheath from Prada. The ever-impeccable star finished her look with towering platforms, a metallic bag and gold Cartier cocktail rings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM