Look of the Day
March 12, 2009
1. Taylor SwiftSwift looked luminous at the Sydney premiere of 17 Again wearing a jeweled halter dress from Australian designer Rachel Gilbert. The stylish singer, who is currently on tour Down Under, complemented the goddess-inspired design with diamond bangles and metallic sandals from Fendi.
March 12, 2009
2. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon accented her gray sheath dress with Balenciaga pumps.
March 12, 2009
3. Emmy RossumRossum added sparkle to her vintage Emanuel Ungaro dress with Bochic bakelite and diamond earrings.
March 12, 2009
4. Emily BluntBlunt carried a clutch from Daniel Swarovski.
March 12, 2009
5. Rose ByrneBryne accessorized her frayed organza cocktail dress with Stuart Weitzman heels, an H. Stern ring and a clutch from Kotur.
