Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 11, 2009
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker chose an iridescent green dress from L'Wren Scott for the School of American Ballet's winter ball at Manhattan's Lincoln Center. The stylish Sex and the City star accented the formfitting sheath with a marabou scarf, tulle gloves and cage boots, all from the designer.
-
March 11, 2009
2. Heidi KlumKlum wore YSL platform pumps with her little print dress.
-
March 11, 2009
3. Freida PintoFreida Pinto
-
March 11, 2009
4. Lauren ConradConrad paired a single-shoulder Castle Starr top with a draped mini from Elizabeth & James; she added peep-toe Louboutins and a Chanel bag.
-
March 11, 2009
5. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon
March 11, 20091 of 5
