Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 10, 2009
1. Diane KrugerKruger wore an edgy Roberto Cavalli minidress with a vintage fur shrug to the designer’s store opening during fashion week in Paris. The glamorous actress accessorized the metallic dress with sheer tights, a silver clutch and slouchy Sportmax boots.
March 10, 2009
2. Becki NewtonNewton wore a Stella McCartney blazer over a graphic-print Matthew Williamson dress to a screening in N.Y.C. The Ugly Betty star accessorized with Manolo Blahnik sandals and a chunky Tom Binns bracelet.
March 10, 2009
3. Catherine Zeta-JonesThe actress paired a silver clutch and Jimmy Choo peep-toe pumps with the metallic lace dress.
March 10, 2009
4. Elsa Pataky
Elsa Pataky
March 10, 2009
5. Annalynne McCordAnnalynne McCord
March 10, 20091 of 5
