Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 6, 2009
1. Blake LivelyLively celebrated the N.Y.C. launch of DKNYMEN fragrance wearing a houndstooth print Tory Burch top paired with a stretchy mini from DKNY. The Gossip Girl star, who took in the N.Y.C. skyline views at the Hotel on Rivington, added a wide wrap belt, DKNY tights and booties from Donna Karan.
March 6, 2009
March 6, 2009
3. Kristen BellBell added sandals and a clutch from Jimmy Choo to her tiered dress.
March 6, 2009
4. Molly SimsSims accessorized a dress and clutch from Valentino with Neil Lane jewelry and Roger Vivier heels.
March 6, 2009
5. Charlize TheronTheron wore an Isabel Marant jacket over her Kova & T jeans; she finished the look with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
March 6, 20091 of 5
