Look of the Day
March 4, 2009
1. Charlize TheronTheron glowed in a draped metallic dress from Lanvin at the Paris premiere of her latest film, The Burning Plain. The actress added contrast with simple black Dior stilettos, a satin clutch from Roger Vivier and rings from Neil Lane Jewelry.
March 4, 2009
2. Jennifer AnistonAniston complemented her silk georgette dress with jewelry from Solange Azagury-Partridge.
March 4, 2009
3. Scarlett JohanssonJohansson added sparkle to her animal-print sheath with diamond earrings from Bochic.
March 4, 2009
4. Malin AkermanAkerman wore a lace Rami Kashou gown from the designer's Project Runway collection; she accessorized with a bondage ring and earrings from Loree Rodkin.
March 4, 2009
5. Kate HudsonKate Hudson
Charlize Theron
