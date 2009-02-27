Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 27, 2009
1. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow looked sleek and sophisticated in a purple one-shoulder dress by Jasmine di Milo at the 2009 Bent on Learning benefit in New York City. The actress accessorized the streamlined dress with understated Chopard jewelry, peep-toe pumps and a clutch from Roger Vivier.
February 27, 2009
2. Michelle ObamaMichelle Obama added a black sash to her silk chiffon dress designed by Stevie Wonder's wife, Kai Milla. The First Lady finished her look with Loree Rodkin bangles and earrings.
February 27, 2009
3. Rachel BilsonBilson paired the pretty top with a black menswear vest and wide leg pants.
February 27, 2009
4. Nicole KidmanKidman wore a black beaded dress with fringe and black patent leather heels from the designer.
February 27, 2009
5. Kelly RutherfordKelly Rutherford
Gwyneth Paltrow
