Look of the Day
-
February 25, 2009
1. Malin AkermanAkerman showed some skin at the London premiere of The Watchmen in a sheer, sequin-spangled Jenny Packham gown. The actress finished her look with a metallic clutch from Jimmy Choo.
-
February 25, 2009
2. Marisa TomeiTomei hit the after-parties in a color-block dress accessorized with Verdura cuffs.
-
February 25, 2009
3. Rachel WeiszWeisz added earrings and bangles from Tiffany & Co.
-
February 25, 2009
4. Olivia WildeWilde carried a vintage clutch from Daniel Swarovski.
-
February 25, 2009
5. Salma HayekThe newlywed gave her little black dress sparkle with Neil Lane diamonds.
