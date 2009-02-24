Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 24, 2009
1. Kate BosworthAt the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Bosworth looked sleek and sophisticated in a Swarovski crystal-embroidered sheath from Alexander McQueen. The busy beauty complemented the dress with gold sandals from the brand.
-
February 24, 2009
2. Halle BerryBerry accented her hand-embroidered strapless gown with a Jimmy Choo mirrored clutch and H. Stern diamonds.
-
February 24, 2009
3. Alicia KeysKeys channeled Old Hollywood in a single-shoulder dress worn with jewelry from Diamonds in the Rough and a Mary Norton clutch.
-
February 24, 2009
4. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon wore a dramatic Swarovski crystal-studded gown from Rodarte accessorized with a Ferragamo clutch and antique Fred Leighton jewelry.
-
February 24, 2009
5. Christina ApplegateApplegate celebrated on Oscars night in a crepe J. Mendel gown with tulle embroidery, worn with a Daniel Swarovski clutch and H. Stern jewelry.
February 24, 2009
Kate Bosworth
