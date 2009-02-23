Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 23, 2009
1. Anne HathawayHathaway shimmered at the 2009 Oscars in a Swarovski crystal-studded design from Armani Prive. The first-time nominee accented the gown's back with an onyx and black-crystal brooch and added Cartier diamonds, Casadei sandals and a Roger Vivier clutch.
-
February 23, 2009
2. Kate WinsletWinslet complemented her satin and tulle YSL gown with a clutch and sandals from the design house and over 100 carats of Chopard diamonds.
-
February 23, 2009
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker carried a silver metal Ferragamo clutch.
-
February 23, 2009
4. Natalie PortmanPortman accessorized her orchid-hued Rodarte dress with Stella McCartney shoes, Kwiat jewelry and a vintage Rialto clutch.
-
February 23, 2009
5. Marisa TomeiTomei finished her look with jeweled sandals and a black clutch, also from Versace's couture line.
February 23, 20091 of 5
Anne Hathaway
Hathaway shimmered at the 2009 Oscars in a Swarovski crystal-studded design from Armani Prive. The first-time nominee accented the gown's back with an onyx and black-crystal brooch and added Cartier diamonds, Casadei sandals and a Roger Vivier clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM