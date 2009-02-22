Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 22, 2009
1. Molly SimsAfter putting in front-row appearances at New York Fashion Week, Sims celebrated the L.A. release of her latest movie, Fired Up!, wearing a Donna Karan design. The actress added statement cuffs and strappy heels to her draped dress.
-
February 22, 2009
2. Freida PintoPinto wore nude Sergio Rossi sandals with her print dress.
-
February 22, 2009
3. Kate BosworthBosworth wore Chanel jewelry with her rosette-covered dress.
-
February 22, 2009
4. Halle BerryBerry picked up the gold in her brocade Reem Acra dress with metallic Louboutins.
-
February 22, 2009
5. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow
February 22, 20091 of 5
Molly Sims
After putting in front-row appearances at New York Fashion Week, Sims celebrated the L.A. release of her latest movie, Fired Up!, wearing a Donna Karan design. The actress added statement cuffs and strappy heels to her draped dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM