Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 21, 2009
1. Jennifer LopezLopez hit the L.A. launch of A.L.C., the latest design venture from stylist Andrea Lieberman, in a mod-inspired minidress from the line. The busy entertainer added sky-high Christian Louboutin sandals.
February 21, 2009
2. Isla FisherFisher accessorized her beaded Jasmine Di Milo minidress with Jimmy Choo heels.
February 21, 2009
3. Freida PintoPinto christened the latest Liberty of London store in a Dries Van Noten sheath, worn with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Liberty of London clutch.
February 21, 2009
4. Victoria Beckham
February 21, 2009
5. Halle Berry
February 21, 2009
