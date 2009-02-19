Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 19, 2009
1. Rachel BilsonBilson chose a dramatic single-sleeve dress from Max Azria for the designer's latest runway show. The actress finished her look with opaque black tights and Christian Louboutin heels.
-
February 19, 2009
2. Kate BosworthBosworth added edgy Martin Margiela sandals to her mix of separates.
-
February 19, 2009
3. Nicole RichieNicole Richie
-
February 19, 2009
4. Claire DanesClaire Danes
-
February 19, 2009
5. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst
February 19, 2009
Rachel Bilson
Bilson chose a dramatic single-sleeve dress from Max Azria for the designer's latest runway show. The actress finished her look with opaque black tights and Christian Louboutin heels.
