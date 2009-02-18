Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 18, 2009
1. Kristen BellBell layered a Revolve Clothing cardigan over her floral-print Jill Stuart dress at the designer's fashion show. The Gossip Girl narrator made her legs look miles long with the addition of nude Stuart Weitzman pumps.
February 18, 2009
2. Molly SimsSims added Donna Karan tights and a Nancy Gonzalez clutch to her asymmetrical dress.
February 18, 2009
3. Jessica StroupJessica Stroup
February 18, 2009
4. Jessica BielJessica Biel
February 18, 2009
5. Katrina BowdenKatrina Bowden
February 18, 2009
