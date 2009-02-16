Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 16, 2009
1. Katrina BowdenBowden looked fresh at Fashion Week in a bow-bedecked dress from BCBG Max Azria. The 30 Rock beauty took in the line's latest designs for Fall 2009.
-
February 16, 2009
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker added edgy Martin Margiela boots to her all-black ensemble.
-
February 16, 2009
3. Joy BryantBryant wore a Missoni cardigan over a button-front shirt and a pair of baggy boyfriend jeans.
-
February 16, 2009
4. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo
-
February 16, 2009
5. Gretchen MolGretchen Mol
February 16, 20091 of 5
Katrina Bowden
Bowden looked fresh at Fashion Week in a bow-bedecked dress from BCBG Max Azria. The 30 Rock beauty took in the line's latest designs for Fall 2009.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM