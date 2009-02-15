Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 15, 2009
1. Joy BryantBryant was all smiles at an N.Y.C. charity cocktail event in a blouson jumpsuit from Missoni. The fashionable actress accessorized the one-piece with a brown leather clutch and a chunky bangle.
-
February 15, 2009
2. Jada Pinkett SmithJada Pinkett Smith
-
February 15, 2009
3. Michelle MonaghanMichelle Monaghan
-
February 15, 2009
4. Rose ByrneRose Byrne
-
February 15, 2009
5. Katrina BowdenKatrina Bowden
February 15, 20091 of 5
Joy Bryant
Bryant was all smiles at an N.Y.C. charity cocktail event in a blouson jumpsuit from Missoni. The fashionable actress accessorized the one-piece with a brown leather clutch and a chunky bangle.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM