Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 14, 2009
1. Michelle MonaghanMonaghan chose an edgy patchwork minidress from Louis Vuitton for the amfAR New York Fashion Week kickoff gala. The actress added global-inspired sandals, also from the luxury label.
February 14, 2009
2. Eliza DushkuDushku played up her metallic dress with Loree Rodkin earrings.
February 14, 2009
3. Rosario DawsonDawson accessorized her vintage-inspired dress with Rene Caovilla sandals, a Zorab bracelet and Bochic earrings.
February 14, 2009
4. Dakota FanningDakota Fanning
February 14, 2009
5. Chanel ImanChanel Iman
February 14, 20091 of 5
Michelle Monaghan
