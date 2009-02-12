Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 12, 2009
1. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow added a bold Balmain blazer to a pleated white dress from Calvin Klein Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue's L.A. benefit for cancer research. The actress made the ensemble pop with Chopard jewelry and hot pink and yellow Roger Vivier shoes.
-
February 12, 2009
2. Demi MooreMoore wore bright red pumps and Sara Weinstock earrings with her polka-dot Michael Kors sheath.
-
February 12, 2009
3. Isla FisherFisher added diamond earrings from Coomi to her ruffled top and faux-wrap skirt.
-
February 12, 2009
4. Michelle PfeifferMichelle Pfeiffer
-
February 12, 2009
5. Courteney CoxCourteney Cox
February 12, 20091 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
Paltrow added a bold Balmain blazer to a pleated white dress from Calvin Klein Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue's L.A. benefit for cancer research. The actress made the ensemble pop with Chopard jewelry and hot pink and yellow Roger Vivier shoes.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM