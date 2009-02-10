Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 10, 2009
1. Jessica BielBiel hosted the Sci-Tech Oscars in a vibrant brocade gown from Oscar de la Renta. The stylish star accessorized with Martin Katz diamonds.
-
February 10, 2009
2. Angelina JolieJolie accented her two-tone dress with Asprey ice.
-
February 10, 2009
3. Freida PintoThe Slumdog Millionaire star accessorized her blush-hued Oscar de la Renta gown with Fred Leighton jewels and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
February 10, 2009
4. Emma WatsonEmma Watson
-
February 10, 2009
5. Thandie NewtonNewton added a Tiffany & Co. bracelet and Jimmy Choo shoes to her vintage gown.
February 10, 20091 of 5
