Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 9, 2009
1. Katy PerryThe nominee looked pretty in pink wearing an embellished gown from Lebanese designer Basil Soda. Perry-who performed her hit "I Kissed a Girl" during the ceremony-finished her glamorous look with Jacob and Co. earrings, an H. Stern ring and Neil Lane bracelets.
February 9, 2009
2. Jennifer HudsonHudson added blue pumps and Cartier diamonds to her sculptural cocktail dress.
February 9, 2009
3. Carrie UnderwoodCarrie Underwood
February 9, 2009
4. Miley CyrusCyrus looked sophisticated in a custom Maz Azria gown, shoes and clutch, worn with Mimi So earrings.
February 9, 2009
5. Zooey DeschanelDeschanel added lurex peep-toes from Moschino Cheap and Chic to her little lilac dress.
