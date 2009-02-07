Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 7, 2009
1. Olivia PalermoAt a Cinema Society screening of He's Just Not That Into You, the breakout star of The City gave an edgy pair of Daryl K leggings an uptown spin with a plush Armani Exchange vest over a Tt top. Palermo finished the look with Bakers shoes, vintage cocktail rings and a Roberta Freymann statement necklace.
-
February 7, 2009
2. Rachel BilsonBilson accessorized a blazer, embroidered miniskirt and LNA T-shirt with a Temperley London bag.
-
February 7, 2009
3. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes
-
February 7, 2009
4. Rebecca GayheartRebecca Gayheart
-
February 7, 2009
5. Lourdes LeonLourdes Leon
February 7, 20091 of 5
Olivia Palermo
At a Cinema Society screening of He's Just Not That Into You, the breakout star of The City gave an edgy pair of Daryl K leggings an uptown spin with a plush Armani Exchange vest over a Tt top. Palermo finished the look with Bakers shoes, vintage cocktail rings and a Roberta Freymann statement necklace.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM