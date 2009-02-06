Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 6, 2009
1. Ginnifer GoodwinGoodwin played with volume at the Cinema Society screening of He's Just Not That Into You in a tiered, plum minidress from Camilla and Marc. The Big Love beauty accessorized with pointy-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo.
2. Taylor MomsenTaylor Momsen
3. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes
4. Molly SimsSims wore a beaded chiffon jacket from Moschino with a pair of slim black trousers.
5. Helena ChristensenChristensen topped her satin Prada dress with a velour jacket from Danish designer Malene Birger; she finished the look with Miu Miu shoes and a Mayle clutch.
