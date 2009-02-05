Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 5, 2009
1. Kristen BellBell paired an edgy leather jacket with a flirty skirt, both from Jenni Kayne, for an L.A. screening of Fanboys. The Gossip Girl narrator played up the look with Jimmy Choo sandals, a Kotur clutch, earrings and a bracelet from Amrapali, and a Bochic cocktail ring.
February 5, 2009
2. Freida PintoPinto wore opaque tights from DKNY with her Moschino dress.
February 5, 2009
3. Emily MortimerEmily Mortimer
February 5, 2009
4. Dakota FanningFanning added BCBGirls platforms to her satin romper.
February 5, 2009
5. Katie HolmesHolmes complemented her haute couture dress with Rene Caovilla sandals.
Kristen Bell
