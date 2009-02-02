Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 2, 2009
1. Camilla BelleBelle rocked a crystal-print minidress from Alexander McQueen at the L.A. premiere of her latest movie, Push. The stylish actress complemented the daring dress with Jimmy Choo sandals, an Alexander McQueen clutch and David Yurman jewelry.
-
February 2, 2009
2. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger
-
February 2, 2009
3. Carla Bruni-SarkozyCarla Bruni-Sarkozy
-
February 2, 2009
4. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
-
February 2, 2009
5. Angelina JolieJolie added silver peep-toes from Stuart Weitzman to her luxurious cashmere dress.
February 2, 20091 of 5
Camilla Belle
Belle rocked a crystal-print minidress from Alexander McQueen at the L.A. premiere of her latest movie, Push. The stylish actress complemented the daring dress with Jimmy Choo sandals, an Alexander McQueen clutch and David Yurman jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM