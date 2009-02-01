Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 1, 2009
1. Nicole RichieRichie channeled the '60s at a Beverly Hills party in a boho-style wrap dress from Issa London. The House of Harlow designer accessorized with a snakeskin clutch and stacks of statement bangles.
February 1, 2009
February 1, 2009
3. Heidi KlumKlum accented her plaid dress with an Azzedine Alaia belt and Louboutin pumps.
February 1, 2009
February 1, 2009
5. Ashley GreeneThe Twilight star layered a leather jacket over her bright floral dress and added Jimmy Choo shoes.
February 1, 20091 of 5
