Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 31, 2009
1. Heidi KlumIn Las Vegas, Klum looked perfectly casual in a pair of distressed 7 For All Mankind flares worn with an Libertine cardigan and a sheer polka-dot blouse from McGinn. The Project Runway host added a bag and peep-toes from YSL to her laid-back look.
-
January 31, 2009
2. BeyonceBeyonce covered up her Public Library graphic T with a Balenciaga jacket; she finished the look with Casadei pumps.
-
January 31, 2009
3. Penelope CruzPenelope Cruz
-
January 31, 2009
4. Claudia SchifferClaudia Schiffer
-
January 31, 2009
5. Vanessa HudgensHudgens wore a Prps leather jacket over a Lauren Moshi T-shirt and Desert Blue skinny jeans; she accessorized with a Linea Pelle bag and Chinese Laundry boots.
January 31, 20091 of 5
Heidi Klum
In Las Vegas, Klum looked perfectly casual in a pair of distressed 7 For All Mankind flares worn with an Libertine cardigan and a sheer polka-dot blouse from McGinn. The Project Runway host added a bag and peep-toes from YSL to her laid-back look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM