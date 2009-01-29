Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 29, 2009
1. Keira KnightleyKnightley dressed in head-to-toe Chanel for the Parisian design house's haute couture show. The actress, who is the face of Coco Mademoiselle, wore a simple sweater with a velvet-trimmed skirt and a pair of studded patent pumps.
-
January 29, 2009
2. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
-
January 29, 2009
3. Vanessa HudgensHudgens added Sara Weinstock earrings and Jimmy Choo sandals to her playful Moschino dress.
-
January 29, 2009
4. Kristin Scott ThomasKristin Scott Thomas
-
January 29, 2009
5. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore
January 29, 20091 of 5
Keira Knightley
Knightley dressed in head-to-toe Chanel for the Parisian design house's haute couture show. The actress, who is the face of Coco Mademoiselle, wore a simple sweater with a velvet-trimmed skirt and a pair of studded patent pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM